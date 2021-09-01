Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, PA

State Leaders Declare Weather Emergency And Warn It’s Not Over Yet

By Jon Delano
Posted by 
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RDvCY_0bjx9v2B00

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – In anticipation of the impact of Ida on Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf signed an emergency weather declaration Tuesday night.

Whenever you get more rain in 24 hours than you normally get in a month or two, it’s sure to affect thousands. As Ida moves across the state from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia, the governor said he decided to take preemptive action.

“Yesterday I signed a disaster emergency proclamation to help free up resources to help the Commonwealth prepare for the storm,” said Wolf. “That allowed us to pre-position emergency crews and supplies in strategic places all across the Commonwealth. It also allowed me to activate the National Guard.”

Approximately 120 National Guard members were activated to support local emergency and rescue operations.

Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield said both helicopter and water rescue teams were also moved into place.

“We’ve also moved a number of swift water rescue teams from the northwest corner of the state, which is not going to be impacted, to more central locations so that they can rapidly respond and be able to assist counties,” said Padfield on Wednesday. “We’ve also alerted a number of other swift water rescue teams in the southwest for potential deployment to other parts of the state if needed.”

State leaders also warned that some of the flooding will occur after the rains have stopped, particularly near rivers and streams.

PennDOT officials are warning motorists to be especially vigilant.

WATCH: KDKA’s Jon Delano Reports

The warnings on Wednesday morning were clear: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

Now that the rains are ending, however, PennDOT says to watch out for rising creeks and rivers, standing water on roadways and even landslides.

“Because there’s been a great deal of rain over the last few weeks and the ground’s already saturated, which means there’s a potential for landslides in those proned areas, and quicker than normal rise in those small streams leading to the flash flooding,” said Melissa Batula, the executive deputy PennDOT secretary.

Batula said if you see standing water or road barriers, play it smart. Turn around, don’t drown.

When you can’t see the bottom of the water, drivers have no idea if there’s a sinkhole or depression which can swallow up your vehicle.

“Even shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from the roadway, and even the road surface itself may not be intact underneath the water. So never drive around the barricades or signs on closed roads,” advises Batula.

In fact, ignoring those signs or getting stuck in water on roadways may subject you to fines up to $500.

While many roads in the region were closed and some have reopened, nobody is giving the all clear quite yet.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
35K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Landslides#Extreme Weather#Kdka#Commonwealth#The National Guard#Pema#Penndot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
Related
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Labor Day 2021 Closures, Changes To Services

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Because of Labor Day, a lot of places will be closed and services will be affected on Monday. All city, county, and state government offices will be closed Monday. Banks will also be closed. Garbage pickup is delayed by one day, and the Port Authority will operate on a Sunday schedule.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Mask Mandate For Pa. Schools Set To Take Effect

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In an effort to keep schools from shutting down due to COVID-19, a statewide mask mandate in all Pennsylvania schools will go into effect this week. Starting tomorrow, masks will be required for everyone, including students, staff, and teachers. Masks will also be mandated in early learning centers and by child care providers. There has been heavy pushback to the mandate, both locally and in Harrisburg. On Friday, the top Republican in the state Senate joined a group to try and stop the statewide order. Several private schools and parents are suing the acting health secretary. That group includes state Senator Jake Corman and state Representative Jesse Topper. The group says the state Department of Health cannot legally order a mask requirement for schools. The order is set to take effect tomorrow.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny Labor Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’ll be a seasonable, sunny Labor day! A passing cold front that brought rain yesterday left us with comfortable and dry conditions just in time for the holiday. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It’ll be a breezy day with gusts at times around 15-20 mph. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The only threat for showers today will be north of I-80. The record high for today is 102º back in 1881 and we are certainly nowhere near that! Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week with a high right at 80°. Our next round of rain arrives on Wednesday as another cold front passes the region. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Once that leaves the region, we are left with cooler, comfortable and sunny conditions for the end of the week that look to last through the weekend! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 912 New Cases In 72 Hours

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 912 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death over the past 72 hours. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 699 are confirmed and 213 are probable cases. There have been 7,709 total hospitalizations and 111,673 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,068. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
Indiana, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

PennDOT Holding CDL Recruitment Event

By: KDKA-TV News Staff INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – PennDOT is holding a CDL recruitment event. PennDOT says it needs winter employees who do jobs like snow removal, guide rail repair and traffic control. Positions are available in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties. Event attendees will be able to apply, interview and road test if eligible. You can apply online here.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Officials Warn Of High Water Conditions Through Labor Day Weekend

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is telling people who are hitting the water for Labor Day to use caution. With all of the rain, it means the rivers are running high and there could be a lot of debris in there. The commission says to expect high water conditions through the Labor Day weekend. The Pittsburgh International Airport recorded 3.3 inches of rain over two days — which is usually the average rainfall for the entire month of September. The best way to stay safe is to remember that if you look at the water and decide it wouldn’t be safe to swim in, it’s not safe to boat in either. The commission always says to wear a personal floatation device.
Oakdale, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Flooded Oakdale Businesses Say Damage Could Have Been Prevented

OAKDALE, Pa. (KDKA) – The cleanup continues in Oakdale where some businesses owners were flooded from Ida and were closed Thursday. Those on Noblestown Road found their properties several feet underwater. A line marking the side of Sil’s Market shows how high water rose, destroying the basement. Just a few steps away, Our Cars Auto Detailing had more than 2 feet in the shop. The owners say it’s damage and distress that could have been prevented years ago. “Yesterday the water was up just shy of the rafters. Today we’ll scrub everything down. We had to replace the hot water tank and...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Labor Council Hosts Labor Day Mass At St. Paul’s Cathedral

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For the second year in a row, there was no Labor Day Parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In place of a parade, the Allegheny County Labor Council continued its “Weekend Of Service.” On Sunday, members gathered at St. Paul’s Cathedral for a special Labor Day mass. Bishop David Zubik said the holiday is especially important to the people of Pittsburgh. “We have a deep respect for the blessing for labor and that we can appreciate what it means to work for justice among all of our workers,” said Bishop David Zubik. “Especially to appreciate everything people do for us.” Other events that took place this weekend by the council included a blood drive and a veteran memorial cleanup.
Posted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Ida’s Impact: Cleanup Underway After Remnants Of Storm Cause Widespread Flooding, Damage

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday morning as a major Category 4 hurricane, bringing heavy winds, rain, storm surge, and flooding to the Gulf Coast. It has since been downgraded to a Tropical Depression and its remnants pushed through Western Pennsylvania Tuesday night and through Wednesday. As Ida moves inland, stay with the KDKA Weather Team as we continue to monitor developments on how the storm could impact our area locally. SCHOOL DELAYS & CLOSURES: Flooding and heavy damage have prompted delays, closures and dismissals. Stay up to date on the list at KDKA.com/closings. Thursday Updates 4:21 p.m. —...
Charleroi, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighter Injured While Battling Blaze In Charleroi

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CHARLEROI (KDKA) — A building in Washington County went up in flames overnight. Firefighters were called out fight the flames at a building along McKean Avenue in Charleroi. #BREAKING Firefighters are battling a large fire at a building in the 900 block of McKean Avenue in Charleroi Borough, Washington County. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/XtKSrNIzKe — Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) September 6, 2021 The fire chief at the scene told KDKA that a married couple was living inside the building, and that they were able to escape the building just in time. (Photo Credit: Jessica Guay) One firefighter is in the hospital after suffering a knee injury. The building is likely a total loss. (Photo Credit: Jessica Guay) “When we arrived, we had heavy fire on the second floor. Guys got on the fire real quick and knocked it down. With it being an old building, the fire just ran through the second floor and finally went through the roof,” said Robert Whitten, Jr., Charleroi Fire Department Chief. Firefighters put the fire out quickly, but faced some challenges due to the age of the building.
Shaler Township, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

For 4th Time In 15 Years, Shaler Residents Cleaning Up After Major Flooding

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — In Shaler Township, it’s déjà vu all over again. The grim task of cleaning up is once again on the agenda. The remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the area on Wednesday, and it’s the fourth time in 15 years major cleanup is necessary. Residents are at wit’s end. Scott Scariot has seen this movie before. Once again, flood waters topped Little Pine Creek, flooding his and all of his neighbors’ yards and basements. “This is the fourth flood we’ve been through since we lived here,” Scariot said. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Once again, Scott and his family have set about their...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Soggy Start To Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a soggy and foggy start to our Sunday. The heaviest, steadiest rain is moving off to our east. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The rest of the day we will have scattered showers with a passing cold front. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Our highs today will be a little cooler than average in the low-to-mid-70’s. Once that front passes this evening, we are looking at a mostly sunny Labor Day with highs back near average. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The warmest day of the week will be Tuesday with a high of 80 and our next chance for showers arrive Wednesday. The end of the week and weekend are looking pleasant! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
Posted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Mon Wharf To Reopen On Friday Morning

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good news for drivers heading downtown on Friday morning, the Mon Wharf will reopen for parking. The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh made the announcement on Thursday afternoon that based on the current Ohio River forecast they would be able to reopen. The Mon Wharf had been closed due to flooding from the heavy rains earlier in the week.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Red Cross Volunteers Help Cleanup, Assess Damage After Ida’s Remnants Hit Western Pennsylvania

OAKDALE, Pa. (KDKA) – Several neighborhoods are picking up the pieces after Wednesday’s flooding. As Mister Rogers would say, look for the helpers in these situations. Help continued to come for those in need on Thursday. With the sun overhead, a stark contrast to Wednesday, the Red Cross arrived in Oakdale. The caravan came with cleanup kits for neighbors in Oakdale, South Fayette and Etna. “It’s horrible. So much loss. So much dirt and filth. You’ve got to come in right away because of the smell, mold develops,” Red Cross volunteer Nancy Grieco said. “I teared up a little bit. I’m not going to...
Oakdale, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Remnants Of Ida Leave Oakdale Streets Filled With Floodwater

OAKDALE, Pa. (KDKA) – Oakdale was hit hard by the remnants of Ida as Robinson Run Creek spilled out of its banks. Early Wednesday morning, residents say there was 4 feet of water in the street after North Branch Robinson Run and Robinson Run creeks overflowed on Noblestown Road and Clinton Avenue. It left a lot of mud and debris, but firefighters from the Oakdale Volunteer Fire Department made quick work of that. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Jeff Roupe) When KDKA arrived on the scene Wednesday, firefighters were ankle-deep in the water cleaning out the storm sewer drains so the water levels would recede. WATCH:...
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Donations Collected One Day After More Than A Dozen Homes In Sturgeon Damaged By Flooding From Ida

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — People who live in Sturgeon are no stranger to floods, and now they’re getting some extra assistance from their firefighters. Ida’s wrath hit small communities like Sturgeon in Allegheny County early Wednesday morning. “We were on a moat. Between my house and my brother-in-law’s house, the water was literally coming through like a river,” Dawn Cesaretti said. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Candy Ciaramella, who is the social committee coordinator for the Sturgeon Volunteer Fire Department, said at least a dozen homes sustained damage from the flooding. Ciaramella and other members of the Sturgeon Volunteer Fire Department knew they had to do...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Strange Smell Permeating The Air In Several Pittsburgh Neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Residents in McKees Rocks, Neville Island, and other neighborhoods around the city of Pittsburgh have been complaining about a strange smell in the air. Allegheny County tells KDKA the source of the smell is coming from the Neville Chemical Company on Neville Island. When KDKA first called the plant, the guard at the front gate said they were working on it. A supervisor said he’d call back, but he never did. In an update provided by the Allegheny County Health Department, they said the odor appeared to be a result of a weather inversion. Throughout the morning, viewers emailed and...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cool, Comfortable Conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a seasonable start to our Saturday and we have another day with high pressure keeping us dry with sunshine. It’ll be a little warmer with a southerly flow and right at the average high this time of the year in the upper 70’s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) You may notice a little more humidity but it’s still going to feel comfortable. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) An upper trough will bring the chance for rain very late tonight and a cold front brings back rain chances through the first half of Sunday. Starting off the week, we will be a tad below average with highs in the mid 70’s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) After the rain, we do have more sunshine for Labor day and Tuesday before the next chance for showers arrives on Wednesday. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
Oakdale, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Raccoon Rushes Away From Flood Waters, Takes A Long Rest On Oakdale Borough Steps

By: KDKA-TV News Staff OAKDALE BOROUGH (KDKA) — As flood waters rushed through Oakdale Borough on Wednesday, a raccoon swam to safety and needed a long rest and recovery on the steps of an area business. As the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved through Western Pennsylvania, numerous areas and various roadways were overtaken by rushing flood waters. (Photo Credit: Jeff Roupe/KDKA) That was certainly the case in Oakdale Borough, where Clinton Avenue was under several feet of water. Here’s a picture from when the floodwater was high and the raccoon had just escaped. This is in Oakdale Borough. The photo was taken by Colleen Goodlin. @KDKA...

Comments / 0

Community Policy