IRONTON — Few high school football teams could lose two of the premier players in the nation and still be a contender for a state championship, but that’s what Ironton is. All-American Reid Carrico graduated and now plays at Ohio State. Trevor Carter, a junior considered one of the top players in the nation in the class of 2023, is out for the season with a shoulder injury. Still, the Fighting Tigers are formidable as they strive for a third consecutive Division V state title game appearance. Ironton lost to Kirtland in the finals each of the last two championship games.