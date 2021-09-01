Cancel
Adrian Dunbar dedicates GQ Men of the Year win to his mum who survived Covid

 4 days ago
Adrian Dunbar was among those honoured (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Adrian Dunbar has dedicated his GQ Men of the Year awards win to his 89-year-old mother who has beaten coronavirus.

The Line Of Duty star was named television actor of the year at the star-studded ceremony on Wednesday evening.

The Duke of Sussex made an appearance in the event as he praised the team behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, who were presented with a prize during the ceremony.

Ed Sheeran arrives at the GQ Men of the Year awards (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

He hailed the scientists as “our nation’s pride” in a video message.

Singer Ed Sheeran, Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page and England manager Gareth Southgate were also honoured at the awards.

Speaking on stage at the event, Dunbar thanked the BBC, Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio and his co-stars and “best mates” Vicky McClure and Martin Compston.

“But I’d really like to dedicate this award to my 89-year-old mother Pauline, who beat Covid last week,” he added.

Dame Vivienne Westwood was named game changer of the year during the ceremony.

She used her acceptance speech to call for action on climate change.

The fashion designer said: “We must do what we can.”

Andreas Kronthaler, Chrissie Hynde and Dame Vivienne Westwood arriving for the ceremony (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

She added: “Strike at the very structure of our economy.

“Our economy is the cause of climate change.

“Its name is military industrial conflict. It’s a war machine.”

Sheeran, who has been top of the charts for nine weeks with his single Bad Habits, was named solo artist of the year, while Page, the breakout star of the raunchy Netflix period drama, was given the standout performance of the year prize.

Southgate, who led the England team to the final of the delayed Euro 2020 tournament, was hailed as the inspiration of the year.

It was previously announced that Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, Professor Catherine Green and the team behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine would be given the heroes of the year award.

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

Also honoured at the ceremony at London’s Tate Modern was Sir Anthony Hopkins, who won the best actor Oscar earlier this year and was given the legend prize.

Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen was given the icon honour, while Arlo Parks was named breakthrough music artist of the year and WandaVision star Paul Bettany was named leading man of the year.

The ceremony, hosted by actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, saw Wolf Alice named band of the year.

Quentin Tarantino was named writer of the year while Team GB and Paralympics GB were given the outstanding achievement of the year prize.

McClure, actress Cush Jumbo, singer Ellie Goulding, model Winnie Harlow and television presenter Alex Scott were among the stars at the event.

Journalist and television presenter Piers Morgan also attended after broadcasting watchdog Ofcom earlier announced he did not breach the broadcasting code with his comments on Good Morning Britain about the Duchess of Sussex.

Radio DJs Clara Amfo and Nick Grimshaw, former footballer Gary Lineker and Love Island host Laura Whitmore were also present.

