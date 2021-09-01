ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 3, 2021 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Betty Lege LeBlanc, 77, who died peacefully on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at her home, after a brief battle with cancer. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Father Donald Bernard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Betty's grandsons, Phillip LeBlanc, Tyler Harrington, Alex LeBlanc, Landon LeBlanc, Andre' LeBlanc, and son-in-law, Greg Harrington. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandson, Kason LeBlanc, and great grandson, Aiden J. Harrington.