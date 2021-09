2021 has felt like a tango lesson with the concept of time - sometimes we’re taking one long pause and other times we’re one-two-stepping rapidly across a blurry dance floor. But through it all, tons of new restaurants are still planning to open, launch new pop-ups, and continue to impress us at new locations. From seafood destinations to long-awaited wine bars, and a bunch of new neighborhood cafes all across Brooklyn, NYC’s restaurant scene is about to have a kick-ass fall season. We’ve gathered some of the most exciting new openings that you’ll probably be hearing more about in a few months, so you can have some good things to look forward to from here on out. This is our roundup of the 26 most exciting NYC restaurant openings coming this fall.