It was a sunny morning, but there was a storm brewing on the Shelter Island School tennis courts Aug. 21. And it wasn’t Henri, but a storm of tennis competition. At 7:45 a.m., players were already eager to start the Shelter Island Tennis Tournament, warming up on the courts while others continued to arrive and check in under a white tent. Some players were dressed in all white, similar to the players at Wimbledon. A sense of happiness and community was palpable as more players arrived.