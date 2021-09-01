The Craziest Building in Idaho Should 100 Percent be on Your Bucket List

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The new Veterinary Technology building is now complete at the College of Southern Idaho campus in Twin Falls. The new building hosted an open house Friday and gave a look at the newest facility on campus. For years the Veterinary Technology program has operated off-campus. With the new building the program joins the rest of programs on the CSI campus. The building is located on the northeast corner next to the CSI Eldon Evans Expo Center on North College Road. The ribbon cutting is set for 5:30 p.m Friday (Sept 3) and will stay open until 7:30 p.m. for the public to tour.