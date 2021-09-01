Wauzeka man arrested in meth bust with long list of potential charges
On Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 11:51 a.m., the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department received a report of smoke coming from a garage at 304 E. Main St. in the village of Wauzeka. Crawford County Sheriff’s Department and Wauzeka Fire Department personnel responded to the garage and located numerous items commonly associated with the manufacture of methamphetamine; including numerous containers containing hazardous methamphetamine waste.guttenbergpress.com
