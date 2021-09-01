Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wauzeka, WI

Wauzeka man arrested in meth bust with long list of potential charges

guttenbergpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 11:51 a.m., the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department received a report of smoke coming from a garage at 304 E. Main St. in the village of Wauzeka. Crawford County Sheriff’s Department and Wauzeka Fire Department personnel responded to the garage and located numerous items commonly associated with the manufacture of methamphetamine; including numerous containers containing hazardous methamphetamine waste.

guttenbergpress.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, WI
Crawford County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Wauzeka, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Marijuana#Crawford County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
Related
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
Posted by
NBC News

Taliban claim to take Panjshir, last holdout of resistance

The Taliban said on Monday they had captured the last holdout of resistance in the country, but rebel forces contested the claim and vowed to continue fighting. The Taliban's assertion that they had seized Panjshir province north of Kabul came as they stopped a number of charter planes carrying NGO workers among others from taking off from an airport in Mazar-i-Sharif in the north of the country.
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy