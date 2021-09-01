Cancel
Law Enforcement

LEO Round Table: Take Down Of Armed Robber By Cops On Video

By National News
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gIgeG_0bjx2Iet00

In this episode, we discuss concerns of a survey taken by law enforcement officers which entails multiple questions regarding training and reform rights.

Also, we go in-depth Miller-Mendel suing the City of Oklahoma City, the Washington County SO, the Alaska State Troopers, and the Commissioner of Public Safety, for using a different competitor’s software.

Also, out to Long Beach (California) where the Police Department released body cam footage of the shooting of an armed robbery suspect.

Finally, we discuss the fatal shooting of Antwan Gilmore by D.C. Police and the concerning questions it raises.

Warning: Some scenes in this video may be disturbing to some viewers.

Visit- https://leoroundtable.com/author/chip/ for more videos and topics.

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
