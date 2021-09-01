The Vinfast Fadil (aka Vietnamese Chevy Spark) Is the Future
Just as the Daewoo Kalos (known on our shores as the Chevrolet Aveo) was sold in every far-flung corner of the sprawling General Motors Empire, so were the Daewoo Matiz and its descendants. The third generation of Matiz appeared in American Chevrolet showrooms as the Spark, starting in the 2013 model year, and now some of its successors are being built and sold in partnership with VinFast in Vietnam. Here's an action-packed television commercial for this car, known as the VinFast Fadil (if you want to be strict, it's based on the Opel Karl rather than the Karl's Spark sibling), highlighting such features as its 15" wheels and smartphone connectivity.www.autoweek.com
