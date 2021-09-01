Indictments In Elijah McClain's Death, Schools Navigating The COVID Surge, And Law Enforcement Vacancies

Today on Colorado Edition: We learn about the recent indictment of Aurora police officers and paramedics involved in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, an unarmed Black man who was placed in a chokehold and injected with ketamine. Then, we hear how students, teachers and administrators are adjusting to the latest COVID-19 protocols as they embark on the new school year. And, we wrap up our series on policing with a look at why so many officers are leaving the force, and what the Boulder Police Department is trying to do about it.