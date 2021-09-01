Cancel
How The 'Gotham City' Skyscraper Will Transform London's Skyline Forever

digg.com
 6 days ago

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg. The Red Warning Light On Richard Branson's Space Flight. The F.A.A. is investigating the ship's off-course descent.

digg.com

Visual Artdesignboom.com

plans revealed for africa's second tallest skyscraper: zanzibar domino

Xcassia unveils plans for ‘zanzibar domino commercial tower’, a spiraling skyscraper on a manmade island off the west coast of tanzania‘s zanzibar archipelago. the massive 370,000 sqm mixed-use development will reportedly become the second tallest building in africa and the biggest hotel in east and central africa. the project takes design inspiration from the shape of stacked dominos and is composed of 360 ‘keys’ that rise toward an observation platform at the top.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘After everything that has happened, I was in total shock’: The double-jabbed people catching Covid

A month after getting her second AstraZeneca jab, 45-year-old Tara in Chester was staying with family for the first time in months when she woke up with a sore throat. “I’d done a lateral flow test before visiting and it was negative,” she tells The Independent. “But that morning, my husband messaged to say he’d tested positive for Covid-19. I had what felt like a bad summer cold – nothing worse than that. I took another test and I was positive too.“I’m not embarrassed to say that I bawled my eyes out. After everything that has happened, I was...
Colorado Statedigg.com

How The 'Zoom Boom' Migration Left Locals In A Tiny Colorado Town With Nowhere To Live

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg. 'The Truth Doesn't Recognize Retreat': The Oral History Of System Of A Down's 'Toxicity'. In 2001, an Armenian heavy-metal band conquered the charts despite infighting, a riot, and a ban that kept them off major radio stations following 9/11. Twenty years later, System of a Down and others look back on a career-defining album.
EntertainmentCNBC

From the mailroom to making $100 million Hollywood deals

If Charles King's life were a movie script, no studio would buy it. It's too unbelievable. A young black man packs up his belongings in a U Haul truck, moves to the Los Angeles site unseen with nothing more than a list of names. That kid eventually lands in a mailroom at WME and goes on to become the first black partner at a major talent agency. From broke to a millionaire in less than 10 years. But his journey doesn't stop there. Not even close.
Lifestyledigg.com

This Is Why Your Delivery Package Is Late

A lot of people thought this summer would be great, but most people seem totally fried and at loose ends instead — expectations keep getting subverted, and anger keeps flowing into the void.
Boats & Watercraftsbreakingtravelnews.com

Scarlet Lady sails for New York following Portsmouth season

Portsmouth waved goodbye to Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady in spectacular fashion, lighting the Spinnaker Tower red as she headed across the Atlantic to New York. The ship has spent three months in the city, winning the hearts of local residents who enjoyed the familiar sight of the newest kid on the cruise block sailing in and out of the harbour.
Los Angeles, CAdwell.com

A Frank Lloyd Wright–Inspired Craftsman in Los Angeles Asks $2.4M

Featuring art glass windows designed by Wright, an old hunting cabin is now an A-list residence in the Hollywood Hills. A precursor to the Craftsman style, this storied home in Los Angeles was once a hunting cabin—one of four cabins the original owner, the father of four daughters, built on the property. (The others remain, though on separate lots.) There’s some debate over its exact age: While the title dates the home to 1921, it is believed to have been built in 1904 as one of the first residences in Hollywood Heights. Throughout the years, a number of entertainment industry giants have called it home, including Ian McKellen, Daniel Craig, and Robert Downey Jr.
Worlddigg.com

Guy Describes How He Went For A Drink In Birmingham And Ended Up In Thailand

Billionaire Unveils Plans For $400-Billion New City In The American Desert. Billionaire Marc Lore has outlined his vision for a 5-million-person "new city in America" and appointed a world-famous architect to design it. Now, he just needs somewhere...
Cell Phonesdigg.com

Why Putting Your iPhone In Uncooked Rice Is A Bad Idea

Billionaire Unveils Plans For $400-Billion New City In The American Desert. Billionaire Marc Lore has outlined his vision for a 5-million-person "new city in America" and appointed a world-famous architect to design it. Now, he just needs somewhere...
Politicsbluewaterhealthyliving.com

'Freedom Tower' – the skyscraper symbolizing New York's resilience

It is the skyscraper that replaced the Twin Towers in New York’s skyline. Inaugurated in 2014, the One World Trade Center has become a symbol of resilience after the horror of 9/11. Commonly referred to as the “Freedom Tower,” it is America’s tallest building at 1,776 feet (541 meters) and...

