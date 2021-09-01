The Jilly Academy Relaunch PLUS The Campus Store News!

This summer is coming to an end and September is right around the corner, and with one season-ending another is beginning which means it’s a chance to reboot, refocus, and reinvigorate! What does September mean to you? I have always viewed September as a fresh start, a chance to revisit your goals, set new boundaries, and invest in yourself. We are nearing the end of another year, what will you do to make the most of it and finish it off with a bang?!