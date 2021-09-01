Cancel
The Jilly Academy Relaunch PLUS The Campus Store News!

By Jillian Harris
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnrollment for The Jilly Academy Fall Semester begins TODAY! Wow, does it ever feel good to be back in action and heading into the new season feeling recharged and reinvigorated! After a summer filled with so many beautiful memories, I am ready to get down to business and revisit my goals! How are you all feeling now that September has officially started?! Are you excited for the fall? Are you ready to conquer the next few months and finish this year off with a bang?

