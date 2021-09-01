Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Maine Med nurses speak out against rollback of pandemic-related employee protections

wgan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral nurses from Maine Medical Center urged the hospital to stop planned rollbacks of employee COVID-19 protections at a press conference on Wednesday. Jonica Frank, an operating room nurse, told us that ending the protections would hurt not only the hospital’s nurses, but also their patients. She said that although nursing conditions have come a long way since the beginning of the pandemic, removing those protections would be a step in the wrong direction.

wgan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Maine Medical Center#Osha#Med#Mmc#Mainehealth#Osha#Cdc#N95s
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Burlington, VTWCAX

Can workers fired for refusing vaccination collect unemployment?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More and more Vermont businesses are requiring employees to get vaccinated. But will workers fired for refusing to get the shot still be eligible for unemployment benefits?. State labor officials say each case is unique and depends on how and why workers left the job, as...
Maine StateWPFO

Maine nursing home to shut down due to staffing struggles

DEER ISLE (WGME) -- Some Maine families are scrambling to relocate their loved ones as a Downeast nursing home announces it will close for good. The Island Nursing Home and Care Center in Deer Isle says it has struggled to find qualified staff for a long time and the pandemic has only made it worse.
Maine Statebeckershospitalreview.com

Maine hospital to remove unvaccinated employees from schedule

Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital in Presque Isle, Maine, will stop scheduling employees who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, ABC affiliate WMTW reported Aug. 26. The decision comes after Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced that healthcare workers in the state must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1. Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health, which includes A.R. Gould Hospital, said it has aligned its policy with the state's mandate.
Maine Statefoxbangor.com

Maine nurse quits over vaccine mandate

LEWISTON — Many Mainers will not take a COVID-19 vaccine, including a certified nursing assistant in Lewiston who said she’s giving up her career instead of getting vaccinated. “You cannot tell them by October first if you’re not vaccinated, you’re gone,” said Annette Roy, whose healthcare career started when she...
Tulsa, OKKTUL

Employees not taking work required COVID vaccine left with few options

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some employers are requiring workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine by a deadline but those without exemptions may be out of a job and left without benefits. Attorney Frank Frasier with Frasier, Frasier & Hickman LLP has received numerous calls from concerned workers. "Hundreds, if not...
Maine Statewgan.com

COVID-19 vaccine boosters are about to be available in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) Booster shots for Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available in about three weeks in Maine. People will be eligible for booster shots after at least eight months have passed since getting their second dose, said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Public Healthbloomberglaw.com

Unvaccinated Health-Care Workers Test Emergency Standard Bounds

As OSHA enforces its emergency temporary standard aimed at shielding health-care workers from Covid-19, industry attorneys say the rapid spread of the delta variant has made that regulation all the more necessary to quell proliferation of the virus. Complicating matters, however, a large swath of health-care workers—more than 40% of...
Aroostook County, MEthecounty.me

SAD 70 reports positive COVID-19 case in administration office

HODGDON, Maine — SAD 70 has reported its first positive COVID-19 case, just three days into the new school year. SAD 70 is one of the few school districts in Aroostook County where face coverings are optional. The school board voted Aug. 18 to keep masks optional, despite the superintendent’s recommendation to make face coverings mandatory, after hearing from a large number of parents. The large group of parents urged the board not to force masks for the new school year.
Bangor, MEwabi.tv

NLH says 23 employees have quit over vaccine requirement

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s just one month left until the deadline for heath care workers in Maine to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. According to Northern Light Health, 23 employees have quit in response to the requirement. Chief Human Resources Officer Paul Bolin says 88% of Northern Light’s staff...

Comments / 0

Community Policy