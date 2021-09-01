Maine Med nurses speak out against rollback of pandemic-related employee protections
Several nurses from Maine Medical Center urged the hospital to stop planned rollbacks of employee COVID-19 protections at a press conference on Wednesday. Jonica Frank, an operating room nurse, told us that ending the protections would hurt not only the hospital’s nurses, but also their patients. She said that although nursing conditions have come a long way since the beginning of the pandemic, removing those protections would be a step in the wrong direction.wgan.com
