People poisoning themselves with a drug most commonly used as a horse dewormer are turning up hospitals in rural Oklahoma, a doctor has claimed.The doctor told a local news outlet that hospitals struggling to handle a high number of coronavirus patients are now seeing people overdosing on the drug ivermectin.“The ERs are so backed up that gunshot victims were having hard times getting to facilities where they can get definitive care and be treated,” Dr Jason McElyea told Oklahoma News 4.He said that ambulances were "stuck at the hospital waiting for a bed to open" so they could unload...