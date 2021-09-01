Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Would You Recommend Skydiving at the Age 100? Formulating Risk Decisions

By H. Steven Moffic, MD
Psychiatric Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleH. Steven Moffic, MD, broaches the topic of risk and its assessment. Should a man, at 100 years old, be allowed to skydive? Why not?. Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who has specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry. A prolific writer and speaker, he received the one-time designation of Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Assembly of the American Psychiatric Association in 2002. He is an advocate for mental health issues relate to climate instability, burnout, Islamophobia, and anti-Semitism for a better world. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric TimesTM.

www.psychiatrictimes.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skydiving#Skydive#Psychiatry Society#Hero Of Public Psychiatry#Burnout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mental Health
Related
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Poverty predicts stress levels in teens, research suggests

Teens who have lived in poverty experience physical signs of stress at higher levels than those in more economically secure families, showing that public policy programs that help alleviate poverty can improve psychological and physical health even in pre-adulthood, researchers suggest. "If you boost these families out of poverty in...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Power of Naming Your Experience During the Pandemic

Labeling the experience during COVID-19 may help reduced PTSD. Neuroscientists, health psychologists as well as meditation teachers support the health benefits of labeling how an experience feels. Reactions to the Delta variant dovetail with B.F. Skinner's work on Intermittent Reinforcement. We were about to head off to a much-needed family...
Mental HealthPsychiatric Times

In Memoriam: The Meaning of Age 75 in the Lives of Psychiatrists

“Love and work are the cornerstones of our humanness.” - Sigmund Freud. Back in October 2014, the well-known health policy and medical ethicist, Ezekiel Emanuel, MD, wrote a controversial article titled “Why I Hope to Die at 75.”1 Specifically, he said that he was not planning to end his life at the age of 75, but to stop taking any efforts to prolong it, such as taking medication or an intervention to prolong his life. He was met with quick medical criticism.2 At the time of the article, he was 57. Born on September 6, 1957, he is due to be 64 on this Labor Day, September 6, 2021. Perhaps becoming 64 fits his thesis if you recall some of the lyrics of the Beatles song “When I’m Sixty-Four”:
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

The Emotional Sign That You Have A High IQ

How high intelligence could have a mental cost for some. Disorders of mood could be the price some people pay for high intelligence, research finds. Psychologists have found that higher childhood IQ is linked to features of bipolar disorder in young adulthood. The research adds fuel to the debate over...
Mental HealthTennessee Tribune

Study Suggests Only 10 Percent Of Kids With ADHD Can Outgrow It

WASHINGTON — The findings of a new study suggest that most children diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD) don’t outgrow the condition, as widely thought. It manifests itself in adulthood in different ways, according to a study “Variable Patterns of Remission From ADHD in the Multimodal Treatment Study of...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Experts Recommend Diabetes Screenings for Overweight Adults Beginning at Age 35

In addition to early screening, counseling patients on preventive interventions can reduce the risk of developing prediabetes or type 2 diabetes. Overweight adults should be screened for diabetes beginning at 35 years of age, according to an updated recommendation from the US Preventive Services Task Force. The new recommendation is 5 years earlier than previous recommendations.1.
Mental Healthbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Guest Opinion: It's not mask rules that make students suicidal

The opponent to mask mandates and vaccination requirements said the teen suicide levels in 2020 would be higher due to mask requirements, online learning, and other pandemic school changes. I would argue that directly relating suicidal thoughts and ideations to mask requirements is grossly inappropriate. We know that this last...
FitnessLSU Reveille

Opinion: Wellness culture is not the solution to student, worker burnout

I was first introduced to mindfulness at the ripe age of 11, when my psychiatrist recommended yoga classes for my ADHD and anxiety. Mindfulness meditation, a technique used to center oneself and focus on the present, is central to yoga. As our society increasingly shifts from the physical to the digital realm, the ancient practice has understandably grown more popular as a means of coping with stress and grounding us to the reality missing from our fast-paced, technology-fueled lives.
KidsMedicalXpress

Just 10% of kids with ADHD outgrow it, study finds

Most children diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD) don't outgrow the disorder, as widely thought. It manifests itself in adulthood in different ways and waxes and wanes over a lifetime, according to a study published Aug.13 in the American Journal of Psychiatry. "It's important for people diagnosed with ADHD...
Mental HealthPsychiatric Times

Tackling Reentry Anxiety: Strategies for Coping

What are some ways to overcome anxieties about returning to "normal"?. Susan J. Noonan, MD, MPH shares strategies to assist patients in overcoming their fears about the COVID-19 pandemic. To see the previous video on reentry anxiety, watch Reentry Anxiety: The Challenge of Returning to "Normal". Dr Noonan is a...
Mental HealthPsychiatric Times

Media & Mental Health: The Need for More Credible Information

Has the media’s obsession with the COVID-19 pandemic put global mental health at risk?. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, most of us had to alter our everyday routines significantly, as governments around the world imposed lockdowns and restricted movement. Media was the key source of information, a place to listen to the guidelines and recommendations of national and international authorities. Misconceptions and exaggerations of COVID-related news in the media has impacted global mental health, signifying the need for credible information.
Mental Healthoilcity.news

Suicide does not discriminate, and to prevent it, neither can we

Suicide does not discriminate, and to prevent it, neither can we. #BeThere. September marks Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and it provides us with an opportunity to rally around the common goal of preventing suicide in our communities. The issues that divide us have received national headlines, but the issues that lead to death by suicide are ones that we must all face equally. No one is immune from depression, PTSD, substance use disorder, illness, job loss, or any of the myriad risk factors that can lead someone to consider suicide. To help end this epidemic, we must put aside our preconceived assumptions and biases about suicide and the people who may be at risk.
Mental Healthlaborpress.org

Safeguarding Mental Health in the Workplace

New York, NY – Before going forward, I would like to say that the views in this column do not reflect any specific person, company, organization or union membership as a whole. This column is based on personal experience regarding mental health and mental health topics in the workplace. The following views are not intended to argue whether mental health is receiving the proper attention. Instead, my objective is to discuss the recent push to make mental health a priority in the workplace. However, as someone on the forefront of this initiative, I would like to share the challenges I have faced with team leaders, management and fellow workers whose opinions conflict with the very nature of these programs.
Aerospace & DefenseMic

The largest employer on Earth is making COVID vaccines mandatory

Members of the United States Armed Forces have just over one month to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Defense Department policy announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The rule comes after months of speculation over whether the Pentagon — currently the largest employer on Earth...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.
Societyspring.org.uk

This Charming Trait Is A Sign Of High IQ

The trait is not normally associated with intelligent people. People who are generous by nature have a higher IQ, research finds. Generous people are unselfish and sometimes deny themselves so that others can have more. Although generosity is not something people usually associate with intelligence, psychological research clearly shows a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy