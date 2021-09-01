A Marvelous alternative universe: ‘What If … ?’ puts a spin on stories familiar in the MCU
Each episode of the Disney+ animated MCU series “What If … ?” begins with Jeffrey Wright’s the Watcher delivering a Rod Serling-like “Twilight Zone” intro:. “Time, space, reality … it’s more than a linear path. It’s a prism of endless possibility, where a single choice can branch out into infinite realities, creating alternate worlds from the ones you know. I am the Watcher. I am your guide through these vast new realities. Follow me and ponder the question ‘What if?’ ”www.abqjournal.com
