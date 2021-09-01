Sam Noyer - Breakdown & Expectations

On Monday it was announced that Sam Noyer will start against Purdue in week one. Noyer beat out Chance Nolan & Sam Vidlak to win the job. Tristan Gebbia is said to still be on the mend with hamstring soreness and Ben Gulbranson is out longterm after shoulder surgery. Generally fans thought Noyer would win the job, but it doesn’t seem like the door is shut by any means for Gebbia to take it back when he’s healthy. Either way it’s pretty cool for the in-state athlete (Beaverton High School) to return home and start for Oregon State.