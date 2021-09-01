Cancel
A Special Call for Proposals: Strengthening Community Resilience in U.S. Territories

CU Boulder News & Events
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands are subject to multiple natural hazards. These events result in disastrous impacts for island communities and new approaches to disaster science—such as applied and translation research—are urgently needed. Strengthening community resilience is particularly important to enhance the health and well-being of diverse communities and reduce the negative impacts of disaster.

