A Special Call for Proposals: Strengthening Community Resilience in U.S. Territories

As the delta variant spreads, contact tracing continues to be critical. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment asks Coloradans to participate in contact tracing with local public health agencies, which may call or email you after you test positive for the virus or are exposed to someone while they are infectious. Local public health agencies play a central role in contact tracing, getting information for people who have tested positive for the virus, and tracing and informing others who may have been exposed. They may also connect people to health navigators to ensure they have the resources they need to isolate or quarantine to prevent further spread.