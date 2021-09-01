Weather update

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff say showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped across the area continuing through this evening. Locally heavy rainfall in addition to already very wet soil conditions will make flash flooding a risk through the evening. Officials say additional rainfall from redeveloping thunderstorms continues to pose a threat of flash flooding through late tonight. A Flash Flood Watch continues until 5-am Thursday for all of central and northern Arizona and Navajo Nation. Storm coverage will decrease to more isolated to scattered beginning Thursday and into the weekend.