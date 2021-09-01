Cancel
Bishop Sycamore Coach Fired, Opponents Cancel

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral opponents have canceled scheduled games against Bishop Sycamore after allegations the school scammed their way onto ESPN. Bishop Sycamore appeared in the grand finale of ESPN‘s kickoff of high school football weekend against defending champion IMG Academy. Bishop Sycamore was clearly outmatched, causing broadcast announcers to worry about player safety early on in the game. The team ultimately lost 58-0, and suspicions began to grow about their legitimacy as an actual school.

