Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Napa, CA

City of Napa’s Redistricting Schedule for Public Hearings and Community Workshops

cityofnapa.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the 2021-2022 Redistricting process begins to ramp up, the City of Napa will participate in a Multi-Agency Kick-Off Meeting hosted by Napa County which will take place virtually via ZOOM at 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 16, 2021. The City Clerk’s Office will represent the City of Napa in a Multi-Agency Kick-Off Meeting where multiple government agencies such as the County of Napa, Napa Valley College, and Napa County Office of Education will explain how the redistricting process works at the County, City, and educational institution levels. During the virtual workshop, Redistricting Partners, LLC will provide a live demonstration on how to use the online mapping tool, DistrictR, in order to teach the public how to draw their own communities of interest (COI) and submit full district maps using this interactive website. Staff members from various agencies will also share details about their upcoming outreach events and how members of the public can get involved in the redistricting process to help shape the future of Napa County.

www.cityofnapa.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Napa County, CA
Napa, CA
Government
Napa County, CA
Education
City
Napa, CA
Napa, CA
Education
Local
California Government
Napa County, CA
Government
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Secretario#Un#San Juan#Sal#The City Clerk S Office#Redistricting Partners#Llc#Districtr#Coi#Community Workshops#Faq#City Hall Council#School Street 4th#Councilmembers#Napa Valley College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy