City of Napa’s Redistricting Schedule for Public Hearings and Community Workshops

As the 2021-2022 Redistricting process begins to ramp up, the City of Napa will participate in a Multi-Agency Kick-Off Meeting hosted by Napa County which will take place virtually via ZOOM at 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 16, 2021. The City Clerk’s Office will represent the City of Napa in a Multi-Agency Kick-Off Meeting where multiple government agencies such as the County of Napa, Napa Valley College, and Napa County Office of Education will explain how the redistricting process works at the County, City, and educational institution levels. During the virtual workshop, Redistricting Partners, LLC will provide a live demonstration on how to use the online mapping tool, DistrictR, in order to teach the public how to draw their own communities of interest (COI) and submit full district maps using this interactive website. Staff members from various agencies will also share details about their upcoming outreach events and how members of the public can get involved in the redistricting process to help shape the future of Napa County.