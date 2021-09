As the battle versus the Delta variant rages on, Governor Hochul is putting in more measures to win the battle with COVID-19. According to a press release from the Governor's office, state officials are implementing more measures to battle the COVID-19 Delta variant. Among them is a requirement unvaccinated for public and charter shool employees to get tested weekly fo the virus. Other steps being taken will also include "...a vaccination requirement for all staff at state-regulated facilities and congregate settings" as well as $65 million in funds being eararked to faciliate the administration of COVID vaccine booster shots.