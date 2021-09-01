The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Dallas This Summer — From Bluffview Estates to Glittering Uptown High-Rises

We’ve all heard the Dallas real estate market is hotter than hot right now. Interest rates are historically low—of course, so is inventory. “The market right now is total insanity.” Brian Micalizzi of Micalizzi Real Estate told D Magazine this summer. And yet, home buyers continue to snap up million-dollar properties around the city. From sprawling estates in Preston Hollow and Bluffview to glittering Uptown high-rises, scroll on for some of the most expensive real estate sold in Dallas this summer.