Hy-Vee Property Officially Sold to Alatus for Major Development. Hy-Vee Property Officially Sold to Alatus for Major Development. Revitalization of the site located at 4300 Central Ave NE has long been a priority for the City. This year, staff worked with the development company Alatus to negotiate a deal to purchase 10 acres of property from Hy-Vee (the City owns an additional three acres of the land) to build a mixed-use development project that, if approved, would be the biggest development project in Columbia Heights in 100 years. Alatus became interested in the land and its potential after working with the City on the 40th Ave City Hall project. The company sees this as a way to build on the investment it's already made here, said Aaron Chirpich, community development director.