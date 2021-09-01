Save the Date! The 2021 Emergency Preparedness Workshop is September 16

The City of Chino Hills will be hosting a free Emergency Preparedness Workshop to help residents learn preparedness for all hazards on Thursday, September 16 at the Chino Hills Community Center located at 14250 Peyton Drive. Attendees can visit various information booths from community partners and organizations to gather resources and enter giveaways for free prizes beginning at 6:30 pm with the formal presentation beginning at approximately 7:00 pm. At the end of the presentation, attendees will receive a free multi-function flashlight tool giveaway (one per family) while supplies last. Raffle prize winners will also be announced.