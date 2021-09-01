San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman's Fourth District Open House - September 9

Residents are invited to join San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman's Fourth District Open House event on Thursday, September 9 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at his district office located at 14010 City Center Drive. A number of County departments will be in attendance for residents to receive local access to County resources and information. Visiting each booth will enter you in a raffle for fun prizes. A LifeStream bloodmobile will also be in attendance and food will be provided by Chino Valley Professional Firefighters.