Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chino Hills, CA

San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman's Fourth District Open House - September 9

chinohills.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents are invited to join San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman's Fourth District Open House event on Thursday, September 9 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at his district office located at 14010 City Center Drive. A number of County departments will be in attendance for residents to receive local access to County resources and information. Visiting each booth will enter you in a raffle for fun prizes. A LifeStream bloodmobile will also be in attendance and food will be provided by Chino Valley Professional Firefighters.

www.chinohills.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
Chino, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Government
Local
California Government
San Bernardino County, CA
Health
San Bernardino County, CA
Government
City
Chino Hills, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curt Hagman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#City Center#Lifestream Bloodmobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy