SALISBURY, Md. – The visiting Washington College men's soccer team opened its season on a strong note with a 3-0 win over host Salisbury at Sea Gull Soccer Stadium on Wednesday afternoon in a non-conference men's soccer game. The victory for the Shoremen was their first win over the Sea Gulls in Salisbury since a 2-1 win on September 26, 1989. It was the season opener for both teams.