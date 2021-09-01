Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
United Nations

United Nations World Data Forum 2021 Call for Blogs

UN News Centre
 8 days ago

The United Nations Department of Economics and Social Affairs, through its Statistics Division launches on 01 September until 08 October 2021 the call for blogs series. The purpose of this call is to showcase how working with data can support the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals. Relevant to the thematic areas of the UN World Data Forum (UNWDF), Blogs should highlight practical solutions and hands-on experiences and contribute to delivering better data for evidence-based policymaking and address pressing issues faced by the global data and statistical communities and more.

unstats.un.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Statistics Division#The Un World Data Forum#Unwdf#Blog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
United NationsLumia UK

The next chapter of cyber diplomacy at the United Nations beckons

Last week, the United Nations (UN) released its most substantial recommendations to date for how governments can secure cyberspace from escalating conflict. The recommendations recognize that international law applies to state behavior online and lists specific sectors that should be considered critical infrastructure and thus off-limits to attack, including healthcare, the electrical grid, education, financial services, transportation, telecommunications and electoral processes. But while this is progress, it is still not enough. The recent deluge of damaging cyberattacks, against everything from oil pipelines to food supplies to aid agencies, and increasingly damaging ransomware attacks on a variety of sectors, demand that we take concrete action that implements and upholds the rules of the road in cyberspace. UN member states must now take these recommendations, coupled with others released earlier this year, and quickly turn them into meaningful and enforceable expectations.
Public HealthUN News Centre

UN/DESA Policy Brief #110: Time for transformative changes for SDGs: what the data tells us

As the world enters the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is abundantly clear that this is a crisis of monumental proportions, where millions of lives have been lost and the human and economic toll has been unprecedented. Recovery efforts so far have been uneven, inequitable and insufficiently geared towards achieving sustainable development. The current crisis is threatening decades of development gains, further delaying the urgent transition to greener, more equal and inclusive economies, and throwing progress on the SDGs even further off track.
United NationsUN News Centre

Virtual Launch Event of the United Nations Programme on Threat Assessment Models

The United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism is organizing the Virtual Launch Event of the United Nations Programme on Threat Assessment Models ("TAM Programme") that will take place on 7 September 2021 from 8.30a.m. to 10.15a.m.(EDT). The TAM Programme supports Member States in the development of effective interagency coordination processes in order to establish a common approach to national threat assessments within the context of aviation security. It builds upon the Security Council's call, in resolution 2309, for Member States to deepen dialogue and cooperation on matters relating to aviation security, including the exchange of risk-related information amongst all relevant authorities.The Programme Launch will convene United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Compact Coordination Entities, Member States, international and regional organizations, industry bodies, and other specialists to discuss practical ways that Member States can enhance national, regional and international cooperation on terrorist threats to civil aviation.
AfghanistanPosted by
Fox News

United Nations warns Afghanistan faces 'humanitarian catastrophe'

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned Tuesday of a looming "humanitarian catastrophe" in Afghanistan following the U.S. withdrawal and urged the international community to provide aid to support its populace. Guterres said Afghans live under "the threat of basic services collapsing completely" amid the Taliban’s takeover of the country. He...
TechnologyBrookings Institution

Can national statistical offices shape the data revolution?

In recent years, breakthrough technologies in artificial intelligence (AI) and the use of satellite imagery made it possible to disrupt the way we collect, process, and analyze data. Facilitated by the intersection of new statistical techniques and the availability of (big) data, it is now possible to create hypergranular estimates.
United Nationslwvabcwi.org

UN Briefing Book on Sustainable Development

If you’re a local League event planner, the United Nations 2021-22 Briefing Book on Human Rights is a great resource for program planning. The briefing book was prepared by the Human Rights Special Interest Group and describes the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals for the world’s future. Many of the goals are compatible with League positions, including environmental reform, health care reform and social justice. The presentation of each goal contains suggested ways to educate others about the goal with links to related programming offered by local Leagues throughout the country.
AsiaPosted by
The Associated Press

‘Discussing Individuals’ Data Sovereignty in Big Data Era,’ Gyeonggi Province Hosts Data Sovereignty International Forum in September

SUWON, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2021-- With the volume and value of data increasing in line with the accelerated digital transformation, Gyeonggi Province will hold the world’s first ‘data sovereignty’ forum to discuss the ways of protecting and practicing individuals’ data rights. This press release features multimedia. View the full...
Foreign PolicySeattle Times

Message to the United Nations: Let Taiwan in

Ever since President Joe Biden took office, the world has been paying close attention to his administration’s policy toward China. After months of back-and-forth efforts, painstaking planning and negotiations with allies, the Biden administration has laid the groundwork to rally democratic alliances to its side in order to compete with autocratic China on the global stage. As declared by Kurt Campbell, National Security Council Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, “the period that was broadly described as engagement (with Beijing) has come to an end.”
Healthapa.org

Engaging the United Nations community

Marginalized populations around the world disproportionately experience adverse social determinants of health, which contribute to poor physical and mental health outcomes. As part of my presidential initiative on health equity, I was delighted to offer opening remarks at the July 12 United Nations High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, which was developed and cosponsored by APA, along with the International Association of Applied Psychology and the United African Congress.
EnvironmentWorld Bank Blogs

Remarks by Mari Pangestu, World Bank Managing Director for Development Policy and Partnerships, at the "One Planet Summit delivers for biodiversity" side event at the IUCN World Conservation Congress

Minister Pompili and State Secretary Abba, thank you for welcoming us today at this very important gathering. I am pleased to join you both, esteemed colleagues from the United Nations, and all participants to discuss progress made through the One Planet Summit in support of the environment and the livelihoods depending on it.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
Protestshngn.com

Protests Ravage the Streets in Thailand as More Than 12,000 Dead in Alleged Failed Government Response on Coronavirus Pandemic

Dozens of protesters ravaged the streets of Thailand as the COVID-19 pandemic raises the country's death toll past 12,000. Thousands of people have been holding anti-government protests daily in Thailand to protest the government's failing response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Once known as a virus-containing wonder, Thailand has now reported 12,855 COVID-related deaths.
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They discover that the first inhabitants of what is now the United States were “sophisticated engineers” who built massive “indestructible” structures.

Native Americans, who occupied the area known as ‘Poverty Point’ in present-day Louisiana more than 3,000 years ago, were “highly skilled engineers capable of building massive earthen structures” in short periods of time and have been preserved to this day. , according to a new study managed by a group of researchers from the University of Washington in St. Louis (Missouri).
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Today in Payments Around the World: Singapore May Relax SPAC Guidelines, Airwallex Obtains Money Services Business License In Malaysia

Today in payments around the world: Singapore considers easing SPAC listing guidelines. Plus, U.S. remittances to Mexico reach a record-high $4.54 billion and Airwallex gets a Malaysian money services business license. Australian FinTech platform Airwallex on Thursday (Sept. 2) announced that the company has secured a money services business (MSB)...
EnvironmentUN News Centre

Drop coal or climate change will ‘wreak havoc’ across Australian economy

Climate change will “wreak havoc” across the Australian economy if coal is not rapidly phased out, a senior UN official warned on Monday. In a pre-recorded speech to an Australian National University forum, UN Special Adviser on Climate Change Selwin Hart joined calls for Australia's Government to adopt more ambitious emissions reduction goals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy