United Nations World Data Forum 2021 Call for Blogs
The United Nations Department of Economics and Social Affairs, through its Statistics Division launches on 01 September until 08 October 2021 the call for blogs series. The purpose of this call is to showcase how working with data can support the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals. Relevant to the thematic areas of the UN World Data Forum (UNWDF), Blogs should highlight practical solutions and hands-on experiences and contribute to delivering better data for evidence-based policymaking and address pressing issues faced by the global data and statistical communities and more.unstats.un.org
