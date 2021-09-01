15 unmissable things to do in New Jersey

The engineers who designed the Burlington-Bristol Bridge should be feeling pretty good about themselves this morning. Incredible footage shot Wednesday shows a massive tornado passing through the bridge—which spans the Delaware River between New Jersey and Pennsylvania—and it appears to have stood up to the test. The National Weather Service said several “large and extremely dangerous” tornadoes were spotted in the Philadelphia region Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida hammered the Northeast. At least seven people lost their lives to flash flooding in New York City, according to The New York Times, and one more person was killed in Passaic, New Jersey. A state of emergency was declared in New York, the NYC subway was shut down, and a ban on non-emergency travel was temporarily imposed.