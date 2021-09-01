Cancel
15 unmissable things to do in New Jersey

By Stefanie Waldek
lonelyplanet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s easy to write New Jersey off in favor of the two major cities that bookend it: New York and Philadelphia. But despite its diminutive size, the Garden State is filled with activities not only for first-time travelers to the area, but also weekend trippers from the aforementioned cities. Even...

New York City, NYNew York Post

One dead after monster tornadoes tear through New Jersey, batters NYC

The remnants of Hurricane Ida cut a path of destruction through New York and New Jersey Wednesday night, leaving flooded streets impassable, knocking out subway service, canceling hundreds of flights — and spawning tornados that flattened homes. Ida pummeled the tri-state area with furious downpours and Mayor de Blasio declared...
New York City, NYPosted by
Indy100

14 of the most dramatic scenes as floods pummel New York and tornadoes rip through New Jersey

New York subway stations were submerged in water and streets transformed into rivers as record-breaking rain and flash flooding hit the city on Wednesday night.In nearby New Jersey and Pennsylvania, tornadoes tore past houses as the remains of the devastating Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc across the US East Coast.At least 45 people are confirmed to have died across New Jersey, New York, Maryland and Pennsylvania. New York Gov Kathy Hochul spoke to CNN this morning and said: “There’s going to be a massive cleanup. I would urge people to stay home, check on your neighbors, make sure they’re OK.”At...
LifestylePosted by
Only In New Jersey

A Trip To One Of The Oldest General Stores In New Jersey Is Like Stepping Back In Time

Looking for a time machine? Well, while it might not be possible to get a proper one, we’ve found a place in New Jersey that truly feels like you’ve stepped back in time. We’re talking about one of the oldest general stores in New Jersey: Rambo’s Country Store. So whether you love history, are in […] The post A Trip To One Of The Oldest General Stores In New Jersey Is Like Stepping Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Just One Jersey Shore Town Makes America’s Top 50 Beach Towns

We are famous for a lot of things here in the Garden State, and way up on the top of that list are our amazing beaches and beach towns, and that is why it's extra upsetting that a list of the 50 best beach towns to live in in America, only one Jersey Shore town made the list, and it's not one of the first few that came to your mind.
Passaic, NJPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

9 dead in NJ after Ida brings catastrophic flooding

At least nine people in New Jersey lost their lives after Tropical Depression Ida brought tornadoes and nearly a foot of rain across the state. The death toll as of Thursday morning included five people at an Elizabeth apartment building, a man who got trapped in his car in Passaic, two people who got trapped in flooded cars in Hillsborough and another who died in a pickup truck in Hunterdon County.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Crazy Footage Shows Tornado Passing Over Burlington-Bristol Bridge in New Jersey

The engineers who designed the Burlington-Bristol Bridge should be feeling pretty good about themselves this morning. Incredible footage shot Wednesday shows a massive tornado passing through the bridge—which spans the Delaware River between New Jersey and Pennsylvania—and it appears to have stood up to the test. The National Weather Service said several “large and extremely dangerous” tornadoes were spotted in the Philadelphia region Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida hammered the Northeast. At least seven people lost their lives to flash flooding in New York City, according to The New York Times, and one more person was killed in Passaic, New Jersey. A state of emergency was declared in New York, the NYC subway was shut down, and a ban on non-emergency travel was temporarily imposed.
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In New Jersey

The Menu Changes Nightly At This Hidden Gem Restaurant In New Jersey

Most of the time, when someone calls a restaurant a hidden gem, it can feel like a bit of a letdown. However, we know of one restaurant in New Jersey that is truly the definition of a hidden gem. It’s off the beaten path, it’s family-owned, and it doesn’t look like a typical restaurant. You can’t search the menu online either. We’re talking about 15 Fox Place.
New York City, NYGothamist.com

A Massacre Happened In New York City In The Summer Of 1863, But Nobody Seems To Know About It

One hundred and fifty-eight years ago this summer, a massacre occurred in New York City. From history books to Hollywood, it has long been told as a violent uprising by poor, Irish men against conscription into the Union Army during the Civil War. But the so-called Draft Riots were more about economic insecurity and white supremacy than draft dodging. As wealthier white people were buying their way out of fighting in the war, the white working class was fighting the war itself, stating they did not want to fight on behalf of the freedom of Black people.
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In New Jersey

This 92-Year-Old Diner In New Jersey Serves Some Of The Best Breakfast In The State

If there is one thing New Jersey prides itself on, it’s diner culture. The Garden State is known for having a variety of fantastic diners, that act as both good restaurants and fun hang-out spots. Most New Jerseyans make regular pilgrimages to their local diners. One of our favorite diners is actually one of the oldest in the state, a retro spot that serves amazing breakfast.
New York City, NYPosted by
Sara Melissa Frost

Inside One of the World's Most Romantic Dining Spots, located in New York City

One if by Land, two if by Sea, New York CityPhoto by Sara Melissa Frost. Established in 1973, One if by Land, Two if by Sea has become a go-to spot for fine dining in a romantic setting. The restaurant, located in an old carriage house on Barrow Street in New York City's West Village has been rated the number 5 most romantic restaurant in the world by Architectural Digest.
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In New Jersey

The Riverfront Views At This New Jersey Restaurant Are Something To Marvel Over

There are so many great waterfront restaurants in New Jersey, which is excellent news for fans of dining out. However, most of these eateries are located by the ocean. If you’d like a slightly different kind of water view, we’re a big fan of this riverfront restaurant in New Jersey called Barnacle Bill’s. So, now […] The post The Riverfront Views At This New Jersey Restaurant Are Something To Marvel Over appeared first on Only In Your State.
Toms River, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Do You Know The Story of “Blake House” in Downtown Toms River, New Jersey?

One of the things I love to write about is our local history. We have such fantastic history here at the Jersey Shore and this is another piece of our history in Ocean County. The last story I shared with you was entered on the old Methodist Cemetery in Downtown Toms River where three Revolutionary War Veterans are buried. It was very interesting to find out who these three heroes were and a little about their story...which centered right here in Ocean County.
LifestyleThrillist

12 Tranquil Vacation Rentals Near NYC To Inspire Your Wanderlust

These low-key cabins, luxe villas, and lust-worthy (yeah, we said it) lake houses are just a stone’s throw away from Manhattan but teleport you to an entirely different universe. New York City earns its superlative as best in the world because it’s a city that’s ripe with opportunity. You’ll never...

