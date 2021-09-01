Cancel
Advocates hope White Earth wild rice case will boost 'rights of nature'

By DAN GUNDERSON Minnesota Public Radio News
southernminn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDale Greene grew up in north-central Minnesota, surrounded by wild rice, called manoomin in the Ojibwe language. The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe member says wild rice is an important part of Anishinaabe history and culture. “One of the things that I think is really important in understanding manoomin, and...

