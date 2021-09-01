Advocates hope White Earth wild rice case will boost 'rights of nature'

I worked in Washington County for several years, meaning I have seen firsthand the problems that arise when livestock gets out of its enclosures. This is not a frequent occurrence, as most farmers know how to keep cows, horses, pigs, etc… locked up. In many cases the animals are worth thousands of dollars and it is really in the farmer’s best interest to make sure they are well taken care of. However, despite the best efforts, animals get out from time to time. This usually ends in a semi-comical scene where sheriff’s deputies are chasing animals around a back country road and all that is missing is the Benny Hill theme. Less frequently it can end with someone hitting one of the animals with a car, usually resulting in a dead animal and a totaled car, as the animals are larger than humans and weigh quite a bit.