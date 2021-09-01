Art on Paper 2021

As summer winds down and concerns over the Delta variant and vaccination rates intensify, there is a growing uncertainty over whether the art market will continue operating as it has been for the past few months. The Armory Show, the first art fair of the fall, is set to open next week at nearly full capacity at New York City’s Javits Center. There are no plans for that to change, though the fair’s executive director Nicole Berry recently told the New York Times that her team has “a Plan A, B, C, D and E.”