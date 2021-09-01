Cancel
Visual Art

Art on Paper 2021

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic Days: September 10-12 Extended Run, Artsy: September 13-30 The renowned fair, known for its medium-driven focus, will continue to showcase unique and powerful projects in its seventh edition. The visual, experiential moments that have set Art on Paper apart in year’s past and established it as an important destination for the arts in New York City, will yet again be on display through a myriad of installations, both large and small, that push the boundaries of work on paper.

