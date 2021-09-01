Guardians add Triston McKenzie and Harold Ramirez to expanded roster
The Guardians have officially expanded their roster to 28 for September by activating Triston McKenzie and Harold Ramirez off the injured list. McKenzie was placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 25 with what was described as “shoulder fatigue.” At the time, Guardians president of baseball operation Chris Antonetti said that McKenzie felt good, but it made sense “for a lot of reasons” to give him some time to recover from his recent starts.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0