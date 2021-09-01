Cancel
Guardians add Triston McKenzie and Harold Ramirez to expanded roster

By Let's Go Tribe
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Guardians have officially expanded their roster to 28 for September by activating Triston McKenzie and Harold Ramirez off the injured list. McKenzie was placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 25 with what was described as “shoulder fatigue.” At the time, Guardians president of baseball operation Chris Antonetti said that McKenzie felt good, but it made sense “for a lot of reasons” to give him some time to recover from his recent starts.

