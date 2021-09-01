Guardians add Triston McKenzie and Harold Ramirez to expanded roster

Happy Kokomo Friday! Hope you're all geared up for Labor Day weekend and ready to make that final push in your Fantasy Baseball leagues. Speaking of which, here's to hoping Aaron Nola is saving his best for last. He put up another dud against the Nationals this time, giving up six runs over four innings, bringing his ERA to 4.54. It's hard to believe that a pitcher can be unlucky for an entire season, but based on everything we have, that seems to be the case. I know when watching Nola this season, he's missed his spots within the zone, which has led to hard contact at times. He isn't completely blameless, but I do believe he's been pretty unlucky. I know it's hard to trust him this time of year, but I would leave Nola in the lineup for two starts next week.