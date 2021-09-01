Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anaheim, CA

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience extending stay in Anaheim due to high deman

By courtesy
oc-breeze.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, proudly presented by Nederlander Concerts, has charmed audiences in Anaheim since its opening in July. Following the successful opening, thousands of guests across Southern California and beyond have explored Van Gogh’s own dreams, thoughts, and words through awe-inspiring animated projections. Due to the high demand and immense popularity of the event, Beyond Van Gogh will be extending its stay at the Anaheim Convention Center through Sunday, September 12. Tickets are available now at www.beyondvangoghoc.com.

www.oc-breeze.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Anaheim, CA
Entertainment
City
Vincent, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immersion#Art#Nederlander Concerts#Paquin Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers...
Posted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Marine held without bond in shooting of Florida family

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former Marine sharpshooter accused of invading the home of apparent strangers in Florida and fatally shooting a woman, her 3-month-old baby and two others was ordered held without bail during his first court appearance Monday. Authorities did not give a motive for the grisly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy