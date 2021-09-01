Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience extending stay in Anaheim due to high deman

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, proudly presented by Nederlander Concerts, has charmed audiences in Anaheim since its opening in July. Following the successful opening, thousands of guests across Southern California and beyond have explored Van Gogh’s own dreams, thoughts, and words through awe-inspiring animated projections. Due to the high demand and immense popularity of the event, Beyond Van Gogh will be extending its stay at the Anaheim Convention Center through Sunday, September 12. Tickets are available now at www.beyondvangoghoc.com.