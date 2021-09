Jamboree action will bring fans to watch their favorite teams under the lights after COVID-19 erased the beginning of the football season last year. Eunice High will face Iota at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bobcat Field. “It is important for us to establish where we want to be as a team,” EHS head coach Andre Vige said. “This is the last evaluation period before we take on the season so we want our line…