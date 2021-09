The data represent teens most likely to benefit from the vaccination and are meant to offer reassurance to parents and clinicians, even with small study numbers. A new study from the Archives of Disease in Childhood found that the adverse effects (AEs) of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 are likely to be mild to moderate and clear up quickly in 12- to 15-year-olds at high risk of complications from the infection because of certain co-existing conditions.