Full UAlbany basketball schedules unveiled; MAAC schedule out for Siena women’s basketball
Both UAlbany basketball teams unveiled full schedules Wednesday for the 2021-22 season, while the Siena women’s basketball program’s MAAC schedule was released. With new head coach Dwayne Killings at the helm, the UAlbany men’s basketball team will start its season with a Nov. 9 home game against Towson. The Great Danes’ non-conference schedule includes road matchups with Boston College of the ACC, Kansas State of the Big 12 and Kentucky of the SEC.dailygazette.com
