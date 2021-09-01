Cancel
Full UAlbany basketball schedules unveiled; MAAC schedule out for Siena women’s basketball

By Michael Kelly
Daily Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth UAlbany basketball teams unveiled full schedules Wednesday for the 2021-22 season, while the Siena women’s basketball program’s MAAC schedule was released. With new head coach Dwayne Killings at the helm, the UAlbany men’s basketball team will start its season with a Nov. 9 home game against Towson. The Great Danes’ non-conference schedule includes road matchups with Boston College of the ACC, Kansas State of the Big 12 and Kentucky of the SEC.

