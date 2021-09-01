Alabama Hits New Mark With More Than 700,000 COVID-19 Cases
Alabama hit a new mark Wednesday recording more than 704,000 total COVID-19 cases since March 2020. Meanwhile, the state’s number of hospitalizations continues to inch towards a new record – clocking in at nearly 2,900. Alabama saw just under 3,100 hospitalizations during a peak in January. But recent modeling predicts Alabama’s hospitalizations have not yet peaked for the current surge driven by the highly contagious delta variant.wbhm.org
