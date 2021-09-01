Cancel
Alabama State

Alabama Hits New Mark With More Than 700,000 COVID-19 Cases

By Miranda Fulmore
wbhm.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama hit a new mark Wednesday recording more than 704,000 total COVID-19 cases since March 2020. Meanwhile, the state’s number of hospitalizations continues to inch towards a new record – clocking in at nearly 2,900. Alabama saw just under 3,100 hospitalizations during a peak in January. But recent modeling predicts Alabama’s hospitalizations have not yet peaked for the current surge driven by the highly contagious delta variant.

Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
Public HealthPosted by
Popular Science

More than 100,000 Americans are currently hospitalized for COVID-19

The delta variant has been at the top of public health officials’ minds these days, as the variant is still the dominant strain in the United States and in many other parts of the world. But as virologists have always warned, new variants are likely to continue to arise for some time, and, according to preliminary data, there seems to be a new variant circulating in South Africa. Further, the US continues to be a hotspot for COVID-19 outbreaks, so much so that the European Union has recommended reinstating travel restrictions on unvaccinated travelers coming from America. Here’s everything you might have missed this week:
Public HealthSeattle Times

Florida seniors hospitalized with COVID-19 as much as in January

The COVID-19 wave that has recently struck young people in the U.S. has ensnared the country’s elderly population, with hospitalizations among seniors in some hot-spot states nearing their previous peaks. In Florida, the rate of new daily COVID-19 hospitalization among the 70-and-over age group is as high as it was...
Public HealthWVNT-TV

COVID-19 LATEST: DHHR confirms 19 new deaths, more than 700 additional active cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources continues to report an increase in active cases across the Mountain State. The DHHR is reporting a total of 181,906 total cases of COVID-19 across West Virginia. This is a 1,102 case increase in the last 24 hours. The DHHR confirmed 19 additional deaths in this morning’s report, putting that total up to 3,036. When it comes to breakthrough cases, there were 160 new breakthrough cases reported. The total number of breakthrough cases in WV is now up to 4,199. With three new breakthrough deaths confirmed by the DHHR, the total number of breakthrough deaths has risen to 65.
Oklahoma StateKOCO

Oklahoma reports more than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases, 26 more deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 2,534 new COVID-19 cases across the state, bringing the total cumulative number of the state’s positive cases to 534,922. According to the health department, 2,271 is Wednesday’s 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported. Wednesday’s...
Charleston, WVWVNews

West Virginia DHHR reports 13 new COVID-19 related deaths, more than 1,400 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Thursday reported 13 new COVID-19 related deaths. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old male from Marion County, a 50-year old male from Nicholas County, a 78-year old male from Raleigh County, a 92-year old female from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Cabell County, a 64-year old male from Upshur County, a 76-year old male from Marshall County;
Public HealthAtlantic City Press

More than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases in NJ, 11 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state. Atlantic: 26,937 cases, 667 deaths, 299,047 vaccine doses administered. Cape May: 5,222 cases, 180 deaths, 111,146 vaccine doses administered. Cumberland: 15,785 cases, 409 deaths, 139,509 vaccine doses administered. Ocean: 70,700 cases, 2,050 deaths, 571,517 vaccine doses administered. Figures are as...

