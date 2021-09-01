Cancel
Roseburg, OR

Roseburg man in Portland hospital after stabbing near Stewart Park duck pond

By DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review
NRToday.com
 4 days ago

A 29-year-old Roseburg man was transported to Emmanuel Legacy Medical Center after a reported stabbing near the Stewart Park duck pond early Wednesday morning. Roseburg police responded to the reported stabbing in the area of 1039 NW Garden Valley Blvd. shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The injured man was initially transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center before being sent to the Portland hospital, according to the police report.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Hospital#Duck Pond#Chi Mercy Medical Center
