OU waiting on court decisions for next steps on masking, doesn't plan to go fully online

A student walks on the University of Oklahoma campus. Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

Walking a fine line between a public health crisis, revenue needs and state law, University of Oklahoma President Joe Harroz told faculty Wednesday that the institution will continue to encourage, but not technically mandate masks, and will only go fully online if basic mitigation measures prove ineffective.

Harroz, who heavily advocated for masking and vaccinations during his virtual State of the University address and Q&A Wednesday, said repeatedly that OU will follow state law SB 658 and won’t technically mandate vaccines or masks.

While the university is currently strongly encouraging masking, Harroz said administrators are waiting on the results of legal challenges to SB 658, which prohibits public universities from mandating masks or vaccines, to make further moves and to see if the interpretation of the law changes in the courts.

Much of Harroz’s “State of the University” update was a reiteration of the talking points he has shared with the university’s Board of Regents and with the press repeatedly in recent months, especially his heavy emphasis Wednesday on the university’s strategic plan.

Harroz talked finances, athletics, fundraising and the university’s relationship with the legislature, tying most of his talking points back to the multi-year plan he and his administration have spearheaded.

But in a lengthy Q&A session after his address, Harroz heard questions from faculty about when and if OU will require vaccinations or masks, how the university is handling testing, what COVID-19 data and indicators OU is watching and more pandemic-related concerns.

Harroz reiterated multiple times that OU does not plan to go fully online unless masks no longer work.

If a COVID-19 variant resistant to masking and other common mitigation measures emerges, he said going fully online will be a viable discussion, but until then, he highlighted masks as the university’s weapon of choice against the virus’ spread. He also cited remote working, moving some classes temporarily online, reducing class capacity and more as alternative mitigation tactics, if necessary.

“If we believe that masking can’t keep us safe, then we’ll take additional measures,” Harroz said. “But it really is, at the end of the day, it’s ‘how do you balance the two risks that are out there?’ Safety to the individual and their ability to protect themselves through vaccines and masking and hygiene — our ability to buttress that by getting all those around us to do it, even if it’s not by mandate of law — and it’s balancing that against the risk of individual isolation, failure to get the promise of an OU degree.”

Several of Harroz’ answers to faculty questions came back to the fact that OU needs revenue, not only to function but to accomplish its strategic plan. Going fully online would mean the university would likely suffer serious financial consequences, he noted.

“(Last year), we made the decision not to go fully online — those that did had massive implications, first and foremost for the students that we know did not continue their education,” he said. “Many were disrupted, some we know will not continue. But the impact on the institutions, that measured in the hundreds of millions of dollars, setting those institutions back and losing a stunning amount of talent they’ll never get back because of the mass layoffs and furloughs that took place.”

The university currently has a balanced budget, Harroz and other administrators have said, but the president said OU still needs to at least double its fundraising in the next two years to support its goals.

“If you look at the last 10 to 15 years, fundraising, including athletics, has been at around $115ish million a year, which is behind where it needs to be materially,” Harroz said. “If you look at AAU aspirational public peers, that number has to go up by at least double. We have not had a major comprehensive fundraising program since the year 2000 … we’re committed to launching a major fundraising plan, formally, about this time next year.”

OU, like Norman Public Schools, announced this week that it “expects” and “strongly encourages” masking in campus buildings, but unless individuals are on university transportation or in a patient-facing health care setting, they aren’t explicitly required to mask.

The only other time when masking will be mandated is when an individual tests positive. In that case, members of that person’s classes will be required to mask for two weeks.

“To the extent that the law allows us, we’re going to pursue masks in the classroom as a mandate, with the exceptions of course that attach to that,” Harroz said. “But our driving force in all of this, if the law permits us, is to follow the CDC guidance and pursue that course of action of a mask requirement in the classroom.”

Harroz pointed to masks’ effectiveness in answer to a number of faculty questions, including questions about why OU is hosting full-capacity football games, or why the university is not reducing class capacity to provide more physical distancing in classrooms.

Faculty also raised the issue that community members are having trouble getting tested for COVID-19, asking what OU will do to increase access. Harroz said that as COVID began to calm down this spring and summer, the university began to turn its resources from testing toward encouraging and providing vaccines.

Now, as the delta variant continues to surge, the university is reconfiguring those resources, he said. OU Health Services is offering testing to any faculty, staff or students, he said, but is asking that if an individual has insurance to help cover the test, they use it. If they don’t have insurance or don’t want to use it, they can still get the test for free, he said. The university is also trying to stock up on self-administered tests, he said, which don’t provide as much reliable data, but are effective tests still.

While OU can’t mandate vaccines for students, and currently “strongly encourages” vaccinations, the university is focused on a vaccine incentive program that offers vaccinated students a chance to win scholarships or sports tickets. Harroz said the program has already gotten over 4,500 student entries, and 4,300 of those students are fully vaccinated.

If court challenges move the law, OU will start having conversations about requiring vaccines, he said.

Though Harroz and faculty senate leaders offered few details Wednesday, they said an incentive program for faculty and staff is coming soon.