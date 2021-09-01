Cancel
The Craziest Building in Idaho Should 100 Percent be on Your Bucket List

By Nate Bird
Posted by 
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 5 days ago
In Idaho City, there is the craziest hodge-podge architecture I've ever seen. The building is called the Sluice Box and it has been a work in progress for decades. I use the word 'progress' but that may be the wrong word. You see, all the additional construction of added on towers, curved stairways, false rooms, random signs, and window lookouts make this place look like it is about to fall over if someone breathes on it.

983thesnake.com

