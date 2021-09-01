Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Scott Disick Is Apparently Having a Meltdown Over Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA

By Mike Nied
Posted by 
KISS 104.1
KISS 104.1
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Scott Disick is allegedly not a fan of PDA — at least not when it involves his ex Kourtney Kardashian and her man Travis Barker. According to Kardashian's other ex, Younes Bendjima, Disick reached out to him via DM to complain about photos of the couple getting close on a trip in Italy. Upon receiving the message, Bendjima turned around and posted the alleged DM on his Instagram story. #Exposed!

kissbinghamton.com

Comments / 0

KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

Binghamton, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kissbinghamton.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Younes Bendjima
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sic#Pda#Pda#Us Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beverly Hills, CAGossip Cop

Amelia Hamlin Tells Scott Disick To Propose Or They’re Over?

Is Amelia Hamlin forcing Scott Disick to put a ring on it? One report says the 20-year-old model has set an ultimatum. Gossip Cop investigates. According to Life & Style, Hamlin is threatening to end her relationship with Disick unless he proposes. Though the two have only dated for nine months, Hamlin is reportedly quite determined to get married. She’s even apparently been dropping hints on Instagram in the form of her mother Lisa Rinna’s wedding dress.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids Surprise Her With Sweet Welcome Home Signs After European Getaway

Watch: See Kourtney Kardashian's Sweet Welcome Home Surprise!. For Kourtney Kardashian, the amore continues—even right back in sunny California. Fresh from her romantic European getaway with boyfriend Travis Barker, the Poosh founder was greeted in her driveway in the sweetest of ways by her kids: with rose petals and welcome home signs—as she shared on her Instagram Stories.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Lisa Rinna Wishes Amelia Hamlin Would Date This Kardashian Ex

Lisa Rinna has a lot of feelings about Amelia Hamlin’s boyfriend. As fans know, she’s dating Scott Disick, the ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian. Their relationship has come with its share of controversy. Most agree that Scott is much too old for Rinna’s young daughter. The reality star seemingly agreed with...
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Dreamy Photos From Her Mexican Getaway With Travis Barker

The sun, the sand and a margarita in hand! Kourtney Kardashian shared a number of dreamy photos from her Mexican getaway with boyfriend Travis Barker. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, who took their romance public in February, went on vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over the weekend. While there, Kourtney and Travis enjoyed the gorgeous landscape and indulged in some cocktails.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Why Kourtney Kardashian fans thought she was announcing an engagement

Kourtney Kardashian gave fans a reason to be excited for a second, when they thought she was announcing her engagement to Travis Barker. The pair, who have been dating since January, are no strangers to public displays of affection. In fact, from kissing pics to tattoos and grand gestures, this relationship thrives on PDA.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Every Time the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Shut Down Pregnancy Speculation: Kourtney, Kylie and More

Clapping back! Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more of the famous family haven’t hesitated to clear the air when it comes to pregnancy rumors. Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi with Travis Scott in February 2018, and three years later, sparked speculation that baby No. 2 was on the way. However, she seemingly shut down the rumors with a handful of Instagram Stories in July 2021, when she appeared to sip an alcoholic drink and ate fish.
CelebritiesPopculture

Scott Disick's Girlfriend Sends Clear Message After His DMs About Kourtney Kardashian Get Exposed

Amelia Hamlin is sending a message about kindness after boyfriend Scott Disick's alleged DMs shading ex Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Travis Barker, were exposed by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's ex, Younes Bendjima. The 20-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin took to Instagram Tuesday with a telling post about the drama.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Amelia Hamlin Just Weighed In On The Scott Disick And Travis Barker Drama

All is fair in love ... and social media wars, right? Well, not according to Amelia Hamlin, who is hoping to spread kindness amid drama between boyfriend Scott Disick and Travis Barker. Despite Disick giving his "blessing" for ex Kourtney Kardashian to date whoever makes her happy (not that she needs his permission), his views have recently backflipped.
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Kim Kardashian shares throwback with Kourtney during college years

Kim Kardashian's drinking — or lack thereof — was shaped by a single visit to Kourtney Kardashian's college campus many years ago. On Aug. 18, the mother-of-four posted a throwback image with her sister from the University of Arizona, where Kourtney attended school. "College Years Baby!!! University of Arizona single...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Amelia Hamlin 'Annoyed' by Scott Disick's Alleged DMs to Younes Bendjima, Source Says

Amelia Hamlin is "annoyed" with Scott Disick after his alleged DMs with Younes Bendjima. Disick, 38, made headlines this week after Kourtney Kardashian's ex boyfriend claimed that Disick sent him a direct message criticizing Kardashian's trip with Travis Barker. As for Disick's 20-year-old model, a source tells ET that she wasn't too happy about the alleged exchange.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Compared Love To True Romance Couple, And Shanna Moakler Had A Fitting Reaction

Since going Instagram official earlier this year, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker haven’t hesitated to flaunt their love. The two have seemingly been inseparable over the past several months, having shared social media posts filled with PDA and even surprise haircuts. Kardashian’s most recent post features a movie night, which sees the two enjoying True Romance. The lovebirds seemed to playfully compare their love to that of the film’s protagonists, and Barker’s ex, Shanna Moakler, shared a fitting response for the occasion.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Here's Where Kourtney And Scott Reportedly Stand After The DM Drama

All right, all right. Hypothetically, let’s say you were spotted making out with your new-ish (and very tatted) boyfriend on vacation in Italy. And let’s say your ex-partner sent your ex-boyfriend a picture of said makeout session with the words, “Yo is this chick ok!????” in an Instagram DM. And then (then!), that ex-boyfriend publicly shared the DM, thrusting your ex-partner (the father of your children) into a pool of public shame and ridicule. Such is the current drama unfolding between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, and — understandably — it’s reportedly making things pretty tense between the two. So where, exactly, does Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's relationship stand after this latest drama? An excellent question, reader.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Amelia Hamlin Reminds Scott Disick That He Already Has A Girlfriend

Amelia Hamlin is reportedly “annoyed” with her boyfriend Scott Disick. He betrayed her trust when he slid into Younes Bendjima to discuss their ex, Kourtney Kardashian. Scott was aghast when he saw the mother of his children making out with Travis Barker in Italy. He was hoping that Younes would talk crap about her, but he didn’t partake in any of Scott’s games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy