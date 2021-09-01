Scott Disick Is Apparently Having a Meltdown Over Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA
Scott Disick is allegedly not a fan of PDA — at least not when it involves his ex Kourtney Kardashian and her man Travis Barker. According to Kardashian's other ex, Younes Bendjima, Disick reached out to him via DM to complain about photos of the couple getting close on a trip in Italy. Upon receiving the message, Bendjima turned around and posted the alleged DM on his Instagram story. #Exposed!kissbinghamton.com
