Premier League

Transfer window winners and losers: Aston Villa nabbed the steal of the summer, City failed to replace Aguero, while United have Ronaldo AND a problem in midfield - here's EVERY Premier League club's business rated

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd so the summer transfer window has finally shut. Given that many Premier League sides were not expected to spend heavily due to the lingering financial constraints of the coronavirus pandemic, it appears that most simply did not get the memo. Chequebooks have been flying all over the place in...

Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Paul Pogba insists Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival is set to 'raise the level' at Manchester United as they eye a Premier League title challenge, with French midfielder hailing the experience club 'legend' can offer

Paul Pogba believes Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Old Trafford will help 'raise the level' of the Manchester United team. Ronaldo returned to the Red Devils this summer after completing a £19.8million move from Juventus, 12 years on from his departure for Spanish giants Real Madrid. Pogba - who also returned...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Lautaro, Trippier, Kounde, Camavinga... and so much more! As the transfer window enters its final nail-biting week, here are the deals EVERY Premier League team are looking to get over the line

With just under a week remaining in the summer transfer window, Premier League clubs are entering the make-or-break period for getting deals done. The transfer window always roars into life in the final days, as clubs each take the opportunity to slide last minute offers across the table in hope of panicking their rivals into selling up.
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Premier League transfer window grades

The summer transfer window has been absolutely bonkers and now it’s time to take stock of which Premier League clubs have done the best business. That’s right, it’s time to dust off the old gradebook. Below we dish out a grade for every Premier League team based on their business...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Premier League: Transfer window questions answered after summer deadline passes

Manchester City and Chelsea spent big on Jack Grealish and Romelu Lukaku while Tottenham thwarted Harry Kane’s attempts to leave.Here, we look at the key issues from the summer transfer window.Is player power on the wane after Harry Kane failed to force through a move to Manchester City?pic.twitter.com/x5nXkyvqo1— Harry Kane (@HKane) August 6, 2021In a word, no. But Kane’s inability to twist Tottenham’s arm into letting him leave north London underscores the enduring value of a long-term contract, for both good and bad. Kane’s lengthy deal, signed three years ago and running until 2024, offered him security in the...
Premier LeagueSkySports

Premier League? Champions League? Domestic cup? What constitutes success at Man Utd after summer transfer window?

From the moment he took the reins at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's remit was a clear one: restore the trophy-laden glory days of the not-so-distant past. A trophy of any kind would have sufficed in the Norwegian's first two seasons in charge but, after arguably United's most successful transfer window of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, have expectation levels increased to include only the biggest prizes on offer?

