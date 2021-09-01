Transfer window winners and losers: Aston Villa nabbed the steal of the summer, City failed to replace Aguero, while United have Ronaldo AND a problem in midfield - here's EVERY Premier League club's business rated

Manchester City and Chelsea spent big on Jack Grealish and Romelu Lukaku while Tottenham thwarted Harry Kane’s attempts to leave.Here, we look at the key issues from the summer transfer window.Is player power on the wane after Harry Kane failed to force through a move to Manchester City?pic.twitter.com/x5nXkyvqo1— Harry Kane (@HKane) August 6, 2021In a word, no. But Kane’s inability to twist Tottenham’s arm into letting him leave north London underscores the enduring value of a long-term contract, for both good and bad. Kane’s lengthy deal, signed three years ago and running until 2024, offered him security in the...