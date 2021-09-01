Cortez man pleads not guilty to drug charges
A Cortez man has pleaded not guilty to multiple criminal drug charges, according to the 22nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Ramon Alberto DeJesus, 47, has entered not guilty pleas for charges alleging two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, Class 2 drug felonies; possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance, a Class 2 drug felony; and introduction of contraband in the first degree, a Class 4 felony.www.the-journal.com
