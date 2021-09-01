Cancel
Cortez, CO

Cortez man pleads not guilty to drug charges

By Jim Mimiaga Journal staff writer
the-journal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Cortez man has pleaded not guilty to multiple criminal drug charges, according to the 22nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Ramon Alberto DeJesus, 47, has entered not guilty pleas for charges alleging two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, Class 2 drug felonies; possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance, a Class 2 drug felony; and introduction of contraband in the first degree, a Class 4 felony.

