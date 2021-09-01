What I’m watching: we’re going into a little film history

6. The Long Good Friday (1979) “The Long Good Friday” features Bob Hoskins in a breakout role starring as Harold Shand, the boss and patriarch of a criminal empire intent on ushering London into the “new London” of transatlantic commerce and global prestige. Yet, on the eve of the biggest deal of Shand’s life, an unknown foe — who kills three of his men and blows up his pub — threatens to destroy his criminal empire. As he attempts to suss out the mystery adversary, Shand must control his baser, violent instincts and maintain his business-minded persona. As Shand, Hoskins is both menacing and charming, evoking both sheer terror from those he suspects of crossing him and sympathy from the audience. While the film spans intense scenes of mob interrogation and has all of the requisite elements of a thriller, it is also a character study of Shand. Helen Mirren plays Victoria, the level-headed, tough-love moll who can bring Shand back to civility from a violent rage.
