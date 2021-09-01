The Craziest Building in Idaho Should 100 Percent be on Your Bucket List

Am I the only one who when they're watching TV or a movie loves to figure out what other show or movie they know and actor from? It drives me insane when I can't place someone. Usually I can remember, but when I can't I turn to good ol' IMDb to give me the answers I need so I can get back to focusing on what I was watching in the first place. But the cool thing when you search up actors on the site is that it tend to come with a little bio that tells you where an actor is from. And it's always cool when I read someone is from Idaho or lived here.