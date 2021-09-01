USDA Encourages Ag Producers, Residents to Prepare for Tropical Depression Ida

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today toured storm damage in Edgewater and Annapolis and provided an update on statewide response efforts to Tropical Depression Ida. “The extent of the destruction from the storm is devastating, but these are strong communities, and we will provide whatever state resources are needed to help them rebuild,” said Governor Hogan. “We will continue to assess the damage, and coordinate closely with federal, state, and local officials in the days ahead. I want to thank all the first responders and emergency managers who have been working around the clock as part of our statewide response.”