USDA Encourages Ag Producers, Residents to Prepare for Tropical Depression Ida
WASHINGTON, September 1, 2021 – As Tropical Depression Ida continues its northeast track toward New England, it is forecast to bring heavy precipitation, strong winds and to again strengthen to a Tropical Storm by Thursday afternoon. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reminds communities, farmers and ranchers, families and small businesses in the storm’s path that USDA has programs that provide assistance in the wake of disasters. USDA staff in the regional, state and county offices stand ready and are eager to help.www.radiokeokuk.com
