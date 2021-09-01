Cancel
Public Health

The Dangers Of The Ivermectin COVID-19 Treatment

By Asheley Rice
Cover picture for the articleIvermectin is a man-made antiparasitic drug used to treat parasites and worms in horses, sheep, and cattle. It is also used to help control grubs, which are the larvae of black flies, fleas, and other insects that affect poultry. The drug ivermectin, a broad-spectrum antiparasitic agent, is already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the human treatment of onchocerciasis and intestinal strongyloidiasis syndromes, both caused by parasitic worms.

