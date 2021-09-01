Study Identifies New Method That Could Stop COVID-19 Transmission
A new method has been developed to identify specific molecular targets that may be used to disrupt the life cycle of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Simulations and protein engineering efforts could help researchers to identify compounds that would interfere with the spike protein’s function, which would stop the virus from entering the cell. SARS-CoV-2’s genome is passed on to other cells by its spike protein, which transmits it by sticking to host cells. The spike protein is composed of three different kinds of components.www.healththoroughfare.com
