Study Identifies New Method That Could Stop COVID-19 Transmission

By Asheley Rice
healththoroughfare.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new method has been developed to identify specific molecular targets that may be used to disrupt the life cycle of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Simulations and protein engineering efforts could help researchers to identify compounds that would interfere with the spike protein’s function, which would stop the virus from entering the cell. SARS-CoV-2’s genome is passed on to other cells by its spike protein, which transmits it by sticking to host cells. The spike protein is composed of three different kinds of components.

#Covid 19#Fusion Protein#Protein Engineering#Glycans
