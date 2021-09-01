Cancel
Video Games

Asphalt 9: Legends Races Its Way To Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

By Sanjiv Sookoo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGameloft Have Announced That Asphalt 9: Legends Will Launch on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. Gameloft, a popular company in the mobile gaming arena, released Asphalt 9: Legends on the PC and Android in 2018. Today, Gameloft announced that Asphalt 9: Legends is now officially available on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S as Gameloft attempts to engage news players and platforms in video games. Asphalt is an award winning series with over a billion downloads as an arcade racing franchise. The game is available for free here.

Xbox Series X Xbox One
