Asphalt 9: Legends Races Its Way To Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

Quake, the mythical first person shooter of Bethesda, returns in remastered format to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch; And the best of all is that it is already available in the digital stores of each platform at a price of 9,99 euros. Thus confirm the rumors about the arrival of this update of a classic of the genre. In addition, it will soon also come to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, a version that will be free for those who have the title remastered on any of the platforms already announced.